CBI responds to the UK government's Digital Strategy

Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Innovation responds to the UK government’s Digital Strategy.

“We’re glad the government has heard our calls for a single vision for the digital economy, and the importance of streamlined regulation that supports investment and innovation.

“At a time when the country is facing fierce headwinds, in the form of inflation and supply chain challenges, unleashing investment is more crucial than ever. The digital sector is a bright spot in our economy, and an area where we’re punching above our weight internationally.

“We can’t waste a moment in bringing this strategy to life, with action required on skills, regulation, cutting-edge tech adoption, and championing the role of digital trade. Business and the CBI stand ready to work with government to make it happen.”

UK's Digital Strategy