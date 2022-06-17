CBI responds to the UK Government's new Data Reform Bill

Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Innovation, responded to the UK Government's new Data Reform Bill

“Data is central to the UK’s ambition to become a science and tech superpower. Companies will wholeheartedly back the ambitions to clarify the rules for research and innovation, and support the regulator’s independence.

“CBI will work with government and the ICO to help implement proportionate, world-class regulation that maintains the proactive business culture that has developed on data protection whilst seizing the opportunity to innovate with data. Rules on data don’t exist in isolation and will form an important part of DCMS’ work to streamline digital regulation.

“London Tech Week showcased the international competitiveness of the UK’s tech sector and the value of collaboration across borders. Keeping our world-leading role on innovation and investment requires strong global data flows, businesses will welcome the UK’s continued commitment to supporting data adequacy with the EU and other international peers.”

New data laws to boost British business, protect consumers and seize the benefits of Brexit