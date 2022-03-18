WiredGov Announcement
CBI responds to the updated Online Safety Bill
CBI yesterday responded to the updated Online Safety Bill.
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director, yesterday said:
“This landmark legislation is important and necessary to keep people safe online – business wholeheartedly back this ambition. The goal should be to make the UK an international leader, not an outlier, in shaping the future of the internet.
“However, the Bill in its current form raises some red flags, including extending the scope to legal but harmful content. Around 24,000 business in particular SMEs are expected to fall within scope of these measures.
“Not only will this deter investment at a time when our country needs it most but will fail to deliver on the aims of this legislation.
“This is an incredibly complex set of regulations and businesses will be combing through the detail over the coming days. Ensuring the Bill is feasible for companies to implement is essential – they will work with policymakers to make that happen as the Bill moves through Parliament.”
