CBI responds to the Welsh election result

CBI recently (08 May 2026) responded to the Welsh election result.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, recently said:

“Congratulations to Rhun ap Iorwerth and Plaid Cymru on winning the election. Against a backdrop of rising costs for businesses and consumers, the new government must deliver a more innovative, competitive, prosperous economy that benefits communities in every corner of Wales.

“Key to economic success will be the creation of a Welsh industrial strategy – a potential game-changer for the Welsh economy that can deliver growth, create jobs and raise living standards. Business will also work closely with the incoming ministers as they develop their plans for a National Development Agency, which can help remove investment barriers and turbo-charge investment in Wales.

“Partnership is critical to achieving the economic growth to realise the ambition of becoming one of Europe’s top performing sustainable small economies by 2035. That means better, more effective collaboration between the minority administration, the other political parties at the Senedd, the UK Government and business, to transform Wales’ economy.

“For business to be a true partner in prosperity, the incoming government must lift the handbrake on private sector investment and growth. That means fast-tracking shovel-ready infrastructure projects, expanding sources of patient capital, and ensuring regulation and business policies which incentivise productivity improvements.”