CBI responds to Tony Blair Institute ‘Clean Power to Cheaper Power’ report

Tania Kumar, CBI Net Zero Director, responds to Tony Blair Institute ‘Clean Power to Cheaper Power’ report

“The risks of climate change mean that decarbonising the economy by 2050 is a non negotiable, and transitioning the power system is a key part of that process.

“Bringing down the cost of energy for both businesses and households remains the key priority. Easing this pressure is essential to provide firms with the headroom they need to invest – and the government should continue to engage business on the pace of transition to meet the objectives of affordable, secure and clean energy.

“While the report raises some important issues, like the need to modernise the grid, secure greater investment across the energy sector and fast-track infrastructure delivery, we need to be careful not to disregard important frameworks that have given firms confidence to invest in the green economy.”