CBI responds to UK Budget

CBI yesterday responded to UK Budget.

Matthew Fell, CBI Interim Director-General, yesterday said:

“This Budget is a strong second act in the Chancellor’s plan for stability and growth.

“The CBI called for action on people and productivity and the government has delivered support for both. Measures to help households and businesses will secure the growth we need to boost living standards for all.

“Full capital expensing will keep the UK at the top table for attracting investment and puts us on an essential path to a more productive economy.

“Boosting childcare provision is a big win for businesses struggling to recruit and retain, and parents balancing care and career needs.

“Alongside support for occupational health to help people stay in work, it shows the Chancellor is listening to business on reducing economic inactivity and easing a tight labour market.

“New investment zones focused on economic clusters will drive growth across the country and increased support for quantum is a further step towards making the UK the science and technology superpower it aspires to be.

“Giving the go-ahead to carbon capture and nuclear are important steps that will keep the UK’s green growth story on track. With our closest rivals raising their game on green growth, moving further and faster in the months ahead is key.”