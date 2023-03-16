WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to UK Budget
CBI yesterday responded to UK Budget.
Matthew Fell, CBI Interim Director-General, yesterday said:
“This Budget is a strong second act in the Chancellor’s plan for stability and growth.
“The CBI called for action on people and productivity and the government has delivered support for both. Measures to help households and businesses will secure the growth we need to boost living standards for all.
“Full capital expensing will keep the UK at the top table for attracting investment and puts us on an essential path to a more productive economy.
“Boosting childcare provision is a big win for businesses struggling to recruit and retain, and parents balancing care and career needs.
“Alongside support for occupational health to help people stay in work, it shows the Chancellor is listening to business on reducing economic inactivity and easing a tight labour market.
“New investment zones focused on economic clusters will drive growth across the country and increased support for quantum is a further step towards making the UK the science and technology superpower it aspires to be.
“Giving the go-ahead to carbon capture and nuclear are important steps that will keep the UK’s green growth story on track. With our closest rivals raising their game on green growth, moving further and faster in the months ahead is key.”
CBI Northern Ireland responds to UK Budget
CBI Scotland responds to UK Budget
CBI Wales responds to UK Budget
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
BUDGET takes us nowhere near a high-wage high-skills economy16/03/2023 13:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the budget
LGA - Levelling Up: Devolve powers and cut costly bids to realise ambitions, councils say15/03/2023 16:05:00
Costly competitions between councils vying for vital funding pots should be replaced to help realise the Government’s levelling up agenda, according to a new report.
CBI comments on the latest labour market statistics15/03/2023 11:05:00
CBI yesterday commented on the latest labour market statistics.
CBI - Businesses fear double blow as corporation tax rise kicks-in and Super-deduction ends15/03/2023 09:15:00
Government needs to act in Spring Budget as hit to competitiveness could put Britain’s status as a place to invest at risk.
CBI responds to the latest Parker Review data14/03/2023 15:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to the latest Parker Review data.
NHS Confederation responds to the first day of the junior doctors strike14/03/2023 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the first day of junior doctor strikes.
NHS Confederation - Peter Mount CBE14/03/2023 11:25:00
A statement from the chair and former chief executive of the NHS Confederation on the passing of our former chair Peter Mount CBE.
CBI comments on Government 'energy reset'13/03/2023 15:20:00
CBI recently (11 March 2023) commented on Government 'energy reset'.
Chancellor’s Budget must address labour market participation across all age groups, CIPD warns13/03/2023 14:25:00
Ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget, the CIPD calls on government to develop a broad strategy to boost labour supply