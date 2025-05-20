WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to UK-EU Summit
CBI yesterday responded to UK-EU Summit.
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, yesterday said:
"After the turbulence of the last decade, today's Summit marks a leap forward in the EU-UK relationship. The government has been relentless in its commitment to free and fair trade on the international stage, providing businesses with a shot of confidence through recent deals with the US and India.
"Businesses do not need more politics, they need progress. Today's deal means firms on both sides of the border will be breathing a sigh of relief following practical commitments to improve regulatory cooperation, bolster defence, and deliver on our mutual net zero ambitions. For businesses in Northern Ireland, today's announcement of an SPS Agreement is a significant win which should facilitate smoother trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
"The work must not stop here: making the most of this opportunity means not just resetting the relationship but futureproofing it. With the EU as our largest trading partner, continued cooperation will unlock the investment needed to drive growth, protect jobs, and raise living standards.
"The bleak global trading environment - from escalating geopolitical tensions to sluggish growth - has underscored the importance of deepening ties with trusted, like-minded partners. Looking ahead, continued progress on business travel and youth mobility can help give more momentum to the government's sustainable growth mission."
ON DEFENCE AND ECONOMIC SECURITY COOPERATION:
"Robust cooperation and a renewed partnership on defence and economic security sends a powerful message of unity in the face of global uncertainty.
"Securing our region and boosting our resilience is not only about military strength, it is also about safeguarding supply chains, protecting critical infrastructure, and securing the conditions for investment, innovation and growth."
ON AN SPS/VETERINARY AGREEMENT:
"Cooperation on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures is a significant win for business. Current costs, complexities and delays disrupt trade flows - meaning lost growth in a time of economic need.
"As both sides look to iron out the details in the coming months, easing trade barriers for Northern Irish firms and supporting island of Ireland supply chains must remain a priority."
ON EMISSIONS TRADING SYSTEMS LINKAGE:
"Linking our Emissions Trading Systems is a strategic move for our mutual competitiveness, security and climate ambitions. With both systems already aligned in ambition and structure, now is an opportune time to move forward."
