CBI responds to UK-India new £1bn commercial investment deals
CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria, said:
"Firms will welcome the £1bn new investment announcements in India, this is just scratching the surface of what can be achieved between the two countries across health and cutting-edge technology.
"More broadly, working together on an ambitious UK-India free trade agreement that slashes tariffs, improves the ability to move talent across borders as well as data, will be the crucial foundation for a deal that delivers for businesses."
