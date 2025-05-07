WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to UK-India trade deal announcement
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI responds to UK-India trade deal announcement
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, said:
"India is one of the UK's most important and longstanding partners given our significant trading relationship and rich history. The CBI has always been highly supportive of efforts to sign a comprehensive trade deal with India, with businesses seeing myriad opportunities in the Indian market.
"In its mission for growth, it is right that the government seeks to strengthen and expand the UK's trading relationships with partners around the world. Yesterday's announcement is a beacon of hope amidst the spectre of protectionism: free and fair trade will always be critical for kickstarting growth and boosting productivity.
"The UK Government should be commended for its commitment to delivering a trade deal which safeguards our national interests, protects high standards, and delivers market access for UK firms. The CBI looks forward to working with the government to ensure firms are able to make the most of this deal going forward."
