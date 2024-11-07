WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to US Presidential election result - Nov 2024
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO responds to US Presidential election result - Nov 2024
“The CBI congratulates Donald Trump on his election as President of the US.
“President-elect Trump will play a major role in governing the world’s largest economy and how that impacts domestically as well as internationally on businesses and communities.
“Continued inflationary pressures, disruption to supply chains, labour market shortages and cyber-security threats remain issues across the globe. With geopolitical fragility in the Middle East and Ukraine, now is the moment for unity and collaboration and for countries to work together with international institutions.
“As Britain’s largest export market, a successful trading partnership with the US remains key to the UK and businesses here”.
