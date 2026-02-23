WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to US Supreme Court ruling on 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs
CBI recently (20 February 2026) responded to US Supreme Court ruling on 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs.
Sean McGuire, Europe and International Director, CBI recently said:
"Whilst business had given a cautious welcome to today’s US Supreme Court Ruling to halt tariffs brought under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) they will be concerned by the President’s announcement to press ahead with alternative tariff measures which would have equivalent or greater effect to the IEEPA.
"Business will be looking to the UK Government to ensure that preferential treatment for UK firms remains, continue their efforts to reduce tariffs on steel and aluminium and provide clarity and support for business as the US Administration takes its next steps."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's latest delivery service results23/02/2026 09:05:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail did not meet its delivery targets for First or Second class post between October and December 2025
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 202620/02/2026 13:17:00
This report was issued in February 2026 and covers the time period 1 January 2026 to 31 January 2026 inclusive.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures on NHS remain relentless with uptick in norovirus a real concern20/02/2026 12:15:00
Despite exceptional demand, overall handover times from ambulances into hospitals have improved on last year.
Home to school transport costs – LGA comment20/02/2026 11:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31
CIPD - NHS National Services Scotland becomes first organisation headquartered and operating wholly in Scotland to achieve esteemed HR recognition20/02/2026 10:05:00
NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) has become the first organisation headquartered and operating wholly in Scotland to be awarded the prestigious People Development Partner status (PDP) by the CIPD for its commitment to developing its HR team.
Audit Wales - Large increase in affordable homes but target will not be met20/02/2026 09:05:00
In September 2024, we reported on the Welsh Government’s affordable homes target. This article gives a high-level update on some key issues.
Manufacturing output decline slows in quarter to February – CBI Industrial Trends Survey19/02/2026 16:05:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to February, though at a slower pace than in January – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to decline at a similar pace in the three months to May.
Workers and Machines #219/02/2026 12:15:00
Welcome to Workers and Machines – authoritative, accessible and actionable updates and insights on tech and AI for the British labour movement, allies and anyone interested.
LGA - Home to school transport costs19/02/2026 10:25:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31