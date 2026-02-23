CBI responds to US Supreme Court ruling on 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs

CBI recently (20 February 2026) responded to US Supreme Court ruling on 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs.

Sean McGuire, Europe and International Director, CBI recently said:

"Whilst business had given a cautious welcome to today’s US Supreme Court Ruling to halt tariffs brought under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) they will be concerned by the President’s announcement to press ahead with alternative tariff measures which would have equivalent or greater effect to the IEEPA.

"Business will be looking to the UK Government to ensure that preferential treatment for UK firms remains, continue their efforts to reduce tariffs on steel and aluminium and provide clarity and support for business as the US Administration takes its next steps."