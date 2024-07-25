WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Welsh Labour leadership result
CBI yesterday responded to Welsh Labour leadership result.
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:
“CBI Wales congratulates Eluned Morgan on becoming Labour leader and First Minister-elect. With renewed political stability, the Welsh Government can work with business to tackle the key issues holding back the economy, including funding for apprenticeships, skills and reskilling, while it partners with the new UK Government to build a sustainable economy.”
