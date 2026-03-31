CBI responds to Welsh Labour manifesto launch

CBI yesterday responded to Welsh Labour manifesto launch.

Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, yesterday said:

“Businesses will be encouraged to see Welsh Labour set out a renewed and ambitious vision for the economy ahead of the Senedd elections, with proposals reflecting many of the key priorities outlined in the CBI Wales Business Manifesto.

“Cutting unnecessary bureaucracy, strengthening business support, and undertaking a root-and-branch review of business rates are all essential moves that can unlock economic growth – and it’s positive to see these issues being recognised.

“The clear commitment to make Wales the fastest place in the UK to secure planning permission is particularly significant. Planning delays have long been a barrier to investment, so accelerating decision-making would send a strong signal that Wales is serious about enabling business growth and attracting new opportunities.

“To build a more competitive and dynamic economy that delivers sustainable growth, high-quality jobs and long-term prosperity for communities across the nation, the focus must now be on delivery. With government and business working together in genuine partnership, we can really unlock investment, support firms to scale and turn this ambition into real-world impact.”