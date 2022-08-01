WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to York/North Yorkshire Devolution Announcement
CBI has responded to York/North Yorkshire Devolution Announcement.
Beckie Hart, CBI Regional Director, said:
“The CBI has long believed that local leaders – supported by the private sector and wider stakeholders – are best placed to recognise and act upon an area’s strengths and development needs.
“Strong engagement with business, forged by deep long-term partnerships can help power places to create new jobs for local communities. This will carve out exciting opportunities for young people and drive long term economic growth.
“We therefore welcome plans to create a mayoral combined authority for York and North Yorkshire and are ready to work with leaders to make this deal a success and help the area realise its economic potential.
“A locally elected and accountable mayor brings regional insight and expertise. They understand key issues around transport and housing, education and infrastructure, and can ensure funding is deployed to best address the needs of business and the local community.
“The mayor will also be charged with championing the region’s interests, both nationally and internationally, and delivering the long-term stability needed to drive business investment. These are crucial steps towards closing the productivity gap, growing the North Yorkshire economy and achieving levelling-up ambitions.”
