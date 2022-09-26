WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI response to Chancellor's fiscal statement
CBI recently (23 September 2022) responded to Chancellor's fiscal statement.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, recently said:
“This is a turning point for our economy. Like Covid, the energy crisis has meant Government has had to spend massively to protect people and businesses. That means we have no choice but to go for growth to afford it.
“Today is day one of a new UK growth approach. We must now use this opportunity to make it count and bring growth to every corner of the UK. Fifteen years of anaemic growth cannot be repeated.
“Taking action to get Britain’s economy moving again by beginning construction on transport and green infrastructure projects shows immediate delivery. Planning reform is long overdue. “A simpler, smarter approach to tax can pay dividends, and firms will be keen to make the most of the investment incentives on offer.
“It’s not perfect – it’s just the beginning – but there’s plenty business can work with. The Chancellor signalled more proposals to come this Autumn and these will be vital to sustain momentum on growth.”
