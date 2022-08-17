CBI - Response to labour market statistics

Matthew Percival, CBI Director of Employment responds to the latest labour market statistics

Matthew Percival, CBI Director of Employment, said:

“It’s another month where pay falls further as businesses and workers struggle with rising costs like energy prices. Employers are doing their level best to support staff through this period, but the vast majority can’t afford large enough pay rises to keep up with inflation.

“Speaking to employers it’s clear that filling roles remains a primary concern and is proving a handbrake on the UK’s economic prospects.

“The number of older workers now economically inactive continues to worsen and it’s up to firms and Government to find new ways to attract people back into the labour market.

“The incoming government will need to add greater flexibility to the apprenticeship levy, review the Shortage Occupation List and aligning skills gaps with education and training.”

Labour market statistics time series: August 2022