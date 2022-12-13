WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI response to Welsh Government's business rates freeze
CBI yesterday responded to Welsh Government's business rates freeze.
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:
“Thousands of businesses face not only an unprecedented increase of around 10% in their business rates bill this April, but new property revaluations will mean a further increase in their overheads at the worst possible time.
“The Welsh Government’s decision to step in to prevent an increase of around 10% hitting firms is a glimmer of good news in an otherwise challenging climate. Welsh firms will now benefit from the same protections the Chancellor introduced for English firms at the Autumn Statement.
“Social partners should now use this reprieve to see how Wales can reform business rates so it becomes a driver of growth and employment.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – 2022 is the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century13/12/2022 10:20:00
Average earnings have shrunk by nearly £80 a month over the course of the year.
GDP: Government must step in to stop a damaging recession and job losses12/12/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Monday) GDP data, which shows that quarterly GDP fell by 0.3% in the three months to October.
UK Space Agency: SWOT - Surface Water and Ocean Topography12/12/2022 15:33:00
The UK Space Agency is part of the SWOT mission, which is a global satellite survey of the Earth's surface water that observes the ocean's surface topography.
UK Space Agency and NNL work on world’s first space battery12/12/2022 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency and the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) are to collaborate on the world’s first space battery powered by Americium-241.
3 in 4 disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour09/12/2022 16:05:00
New TUC analysis reveals more than three million disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour.
UK Space Agency: Climate change instrument arrives at Harwell Space Cluster09/12/2022 12:15:00
A joint British and French satellite dedicated to monitoring atmospheric carbon dioxide has arrived in the UK where assembly and testing will be completed.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics & winter situation report08/12/2022 16:15:00
Matthew Taylor responded to the latest performance statistics & winter situation report.
CBI - Government support scheme must target heavy energy users08/12/2022 13:25:00
The CBI is today (Thursday) urging the Government to extend the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for significant energy users beyond the end of March 2023 and provide additional cashflow support for vulnerable businesses, especially SMEs