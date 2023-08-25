WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI - Retail sales slump deepens in August - CBI Distributive Trades Survey
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to August for a fourth consecutive month, and at the fastest pace since March 2021, according to the latest quarterly CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Sales are expected to contract again next month, albeit at a slower pace.
The key survey findings included:
• Retail sales volumes in the year to August fell at the fastest pace since March 2021. (weighted balance of -44% from -25% in the year to July). Sales are expected to continue to contract next month, but at a slower pace (-21%).
• Retailers anticipate a moderate deterioration in their business situation over the next three months (-14% from +6% in May).
• Retailers expect to reduce investment in the next 12 months (compared to the past 12), but to a lesser extent than in May (-25% from -43%).
• Retail employment in the year to August fell for the fourth quarterly survey running, but at a slower pace than last quarter (-20% from -48% in May). Headcount is expected to fall at a slightly slower pace next month (-16%).
• Selling price growth in the retail sector eased slightly in the year to August but is still very elevated by historic standards (+73% from +77% in May). Retailers expect price inflation to match this pace over the next month (+74%)
Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist, said:
“Retail sales in August fell at their quickest pace in over two years, culminating a summer that many retailers would rather forget. Against a backdrop of rising interest rates and weak demand, retailers foresee cuts to investment over the next year, while employment is expected to fall again next month.”
“Improving the business environment for retailers should start with creating a stable, investment-focused tax regime. The includes building on the Spring Budget, in the Autumn Statement, by making full expensing permanent and expanding the scheme to include hire purchase, leasing, and unincorporated businesses, in addition to freezing business rates from rising with inflation.”
In addition, data from the survey showed:
• Retailers reported that sales were disappointing for the time of year (-9% from -1% in July). Sales volumes look set to fall short of seasonal norms to a slightly greater extent next month (-13%).
• Orders placed upon suppliers continued to fall in the year to August, broadly matching the pace of last month’s decline (-37% from -39% in July). Orders are expected to decline again next month, but at a slower pace (-21%).
• Internet sales volumes continued to decline in the year to August but at a gentler pace than last month (-15% from -46% in July). Online volumes are expected to fall at a broadly similar pace again next month (-14%)
• Elsewhere in the distribution sector, wholesale volumes in the year to August fell at a quicker pace than last month (-23% from -9% in July) but are expected to stabilise next month (0%). Meanwhile, motor traders reported a modest sales pick-up in the year to August (+9% from -27% in July) and expect a broadly similar pace of growth next month (+7%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Wales - Looking to take your career to the next level? Look no further25/08/2023 14:25:00
Audit Wales is offering exciting opportunities that could be the perfect fit for you.
CBI responds to GCSE results day 202325/08/2023 14:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to GCSE results day 2023.
Audit Scotland - Commission urges pace in addressing equal pay and conditions at Glasgow City Council25/08/2023 12:25:00
Glasgow City Council, trade unions and others are urged to maintain the pace in implementing a new system aimed at ensuring employees are paid equally in the future for the work they do.
Audit Wales - Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board's arrangements for checking on the quality and safety of patient care have improved significantly25/08/2023 11:25:00
Audit Wales and Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW)have published a joint report which describes the progress made by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in strengthening its quality governance arrangements following our original joint review work in 2019.
Citizens Advice - Record numbers seek help for energy debt before winter even hits, Citizens Advice warns25/08/2023 10:25:00
Citizens Advice says it’s helping record numbers of people with energy debts before winter has even begun - and the size of the debts people face is rising. New research from the charity shows almost eight million people had to borrow money to pay their energy bills in the first half of 2023, a number it forecasts will rise over the coming months.
UNICEF - More than two million children displaced by brutal conflict in Sudan as violence spreads to new areas25/08/2023 09:25:00
With more children displaced in past 52 days than in previous four years combined, UNICEF warns that, without peace, the future of Sudan’s children is at stake
NHS Confederation - Further increases in demand show the importance of supporting people to stay well24/08/2023 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS vacancy and workforce statistics24/08/2023 14:25:00
Danny Mortimer responds to the latest NHS vacancy and workforce statistics
NHS Confederation - 'Grim milestone' of one million cancelled operations in sight as second NHS consultants strike begins24/08/2023 13:25:00
Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of NHS Confederation, comments ahead of the latest round of industrial action