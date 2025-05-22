WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland bringing business together in new infrastructure group - May 2025
The CBI is bringing together business in a new working group to support the Scottish and UK government deliver on their missions to build the infrastructure Scotland needs to deliver long-term sustainable growth.
With planning a key part of the recent Programme for Government and the continued progression of the UK Planning & Infrastructure Bill, the pace of reform must accelerate to provide a more competitive environment for Scottish businesses.
Hazel Gulliver, Director of Engagement, ScottishPower, will bring her wide-ranging expertise in the energy sector to the role after being appointed Chair of the group, which met for the first time earlier this month.
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, said:
“With bold urgent action needed to unlock investment and deliver the infrastructure our economy depends on, CBI Scotland’s new Infrastructure Working Group will bring together businesses from different sectors to shape and inform policy in this area.
“I’m delighted Hazel Gulliver has accepted the role of Chair. With her wide-ranging experience, expertise and knowledge, particularly of the energy sector, Hazel will drive forward the group’s momentum in seeking improvements in infrastructure and help build a stronger and more resilient Scottish economy.
“It’s exciting to see so many firms helping to build this momentum as we work together to shape the future of infrastructure policy.”
Hazel Gulliver, Chair, CBI Scotland Infrastructure Working Group, said:
“I am delighted to have been appointed Chair of CBI Scotland’s new Infrastructure Working Group, which has been established at a critical time for Scottish infrastructure development, a key driver in the country’s future economic prosperity, growth, and transition to net zero.
“While there are several initiatives at the UK level, such as the Planning and Infrastructure Bill and the 10-year National Infrastructure Strategy, which will impact businesses in Scotland, there are also levers within Scotland, particularly in relation to the planning system, that can help us deliver what we need more quickly.
“This working group brings together a vast range of infrastructure expertise across multiple sectors. At ScottishPower, we cover areas such as electricity transmission and distribution network build out, renewable generation development, and roll-out of electric vehicle infrastructure and smart solutions for in-home decarbonisation, while other group members represent sectors such as construction, finance, and transport. Together we’ll be presenting key decision-makers with a whole-system view of what needs to be done to ensure Scotland continues to move forward on its decarbonisation journey.”
