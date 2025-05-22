CBI Scotland bringing business together in new infrastructure group - May 2025

The CBI is bringing together business in a new working group to support the Scottish and UK government deliver on their missions to build the infrastructure Scotland needs to deliver long-term sustainable growth.

With planning a key part of the recent Programme for Government and the continued progression of the UK Planning & Infrastructure Bill, the pace of reform must accelerate to provide a more competitive environment for Scottish businesses.

Hazel Gulliver, Director of Engagement, ScottishPower, will bring her wide-ranging expertise in the energy sector to the role after being appointed Chair of the group, which met for the first time earlier this month.

Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, said:

“With bold urgent action needed to unlock investment and deliver the infrastructure our economy depends on, CBI Scotland’s new Infrastructure Working Group will bring together businesses from different sectors to shape and inform policy in this area. “I’m delighted Hazel Gulliver has accepted the role of Chair. With her wide-ranging experience, expertise and knowledge, particularly of the energy sector, Hazel will drive forward the group’s momentum in seeking improvements in infrastructure and help build a stronger and more resilient Scottish economy. “It’s exciting to see so many firms helping to build this momentum as we work together to shape the future of infrastructure policy.”

Hazel Gulliver, Chair, CBI Scotland Infrastructure Working Group, said: