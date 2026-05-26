CBI Scotland calls for new Scottish Government to go full throttle on growth

Ahead of its annual business lunch in Edinburgh on May 22, CBI Scotland has urged the new Scottish Government to work tirelessly across party lines – and with the business community – to make economic growth the defining priority of this parliament.

With experts agreed that the Scottish Government faces a challenging fiscal shortfall in the years to come, the CBI argues that the country has entered a race against time to deliver a meaningful step-change in economic growth and ease growing pressure on the public purse.

To fire-up Scotland’s economy and put it firmly back on a path to prosperity, CBI Scotland has provided the incoming Scottish Government with a five-point plan to boost growth:

Business rates reform: fix a broken system that impacts businesses of all shapes and sizes and is currently penalising, rather than rewarding, investment and growth.

fix a broken system that impacts businesses of all shapes and sizes and is currently penalising, rather than rewarding, investment and growth. Planning reform: give confidence to investors by fixing a cumbersome system that has become one of the biggest brakes on economic growth and has left too many strategically – and economically – important, shovel-ready projects waiting in the wings.

give confidence to investors by fixing a cumbersome system that has become one of the biggest brakes on economic growth and has left too many strategically – and economically – important, shovel-ready projects waiting in the wings. Upskill for the future: deliver a national skills strategy and reform of the Apprenticeship Levy system to make Scotland’s skills system more transparent, more suited to current and future demand, and better geared towards lifelong learning – instead of year-to-year firefighting.

deliver a national skills strategy and reform of the Apprenticeship Levy system to make Scotland’s skills system more transparent, more suited to current and future demand, and better geared towards lifelong learning – instead of year-to-year firefighting. Focus on competitiveness: close the tax and regulatory gap with the rest of the UK and avoid unnecessary policy divergence to make Scotland more attractive to talent and investment and ensure Scottish firms can compete on a level playing field with rivals elsewhere in the UK.

close the tax and regulatory gap with the rest of the UK and avoid unnecessary policy divergence to make Scotland more attractive to talent and investment and ensure Scottish firms can compete on a level playing field with rivals elsewhere in the UK. Get Scotland moving: commit to transformative infrastructure projects, like full rail electrification and the Clyde Metro, that will get people and goods moving around Scotland and unlock labour markets, investment zones, and supply chains.

Keynote speakers at the event, sponsored by CMS, include:

First Minister, John Swinney MSP.

Leading entrepreneur and founder of The Hunter Foundation,

SSE Chief Executive and CBI Scotland Chair,

Michelle Ferguson OBE, CBI Scotland Director, recently said: