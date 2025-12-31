Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director, receives OBE in New Year Honours List

“I am deeply honoured to receive this award. This recognition is not just about me - it reflects the incredible colleagues, partners, and organisations I’ve had the privilege to work with throughout my career. I am profoundly grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering support, and to everyone whose insight and collaboration make our work possible.

“At CBI Scotland, our mission is to unite businesses, amplify their voice, and build a strong bridge between business and government to drive long-term, sustainable growth. That mission has never been more important as we strive to improve lives across every part of Scotland. I’m proud to be part of a team that lives and breathes this purpose, and I look forward to continuing this work in the years ahead.”