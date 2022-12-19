CBI Scotland responds to 2023/24 Scottish Budget announcement

CBI Scotland recently (15 December 2022) responded to 2023/24 Scottish Budget announcement.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, recently said:

“Firms across Scotland recognise that the Scottish Government is working with challenging fiscal constraints this year. Protecting the most vulnerable from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis therefore rightly remains the number one priority.

“Business leaders and entrepreneurs will rest easier tonight knowing that the Scottish Government has followed the positive example set by English and Welsh counterparts in freezing rates for next year. With a 10% rise having been set to kick-in in April, the viability of many brilliant businesses would have been severely tested without this intervention.

“Looking ahead, firms are waiting to see how the Scottish Government moves beyond the National Strategy for Economic Transformation into delivering a concrete and tangible plan for growth. Competitiveness and the ability to attract top talent to Scotland will be key to growth."