CBI Scotland responds to end of Bute House Agreement
Tracy Black, CBI Chief Strategy Officer and Devolved Nations Ambassador, recently said:
“People and businesses across Scotland are far less interested in political drama than they are in having a government that is laser focused on improving lives and livelihoods.
“With the Scottish economy continuing to tread water, we need everyone pulling in the same direction to boost growth.
“Supporting a thriving and competitive business sector is the only way to deliver the productivity gains we need to effectively raise living standards and fund our public services.”
