CBI Scotland responds to Finance Secretary's financial statement

CBI Scotland recently (02 November 2022) responded to Finance Secretary's financial statement.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director recently said:

“CBI Scotland recognises the pressing need to help those most in difficulty during the current unprecedented economic problems, as well as the tough times ahead for the public sector.

“Scottish firms are in the eye of a storm, as they weather rising costs and the highest business rates in 23 years. It’s absolutely vital that businesses survive this current maelstrom and kick-start Scotland’s economic recovery, bringing the growth that will support ambitious spending on public services.

“Businesses have a major role to play in getting public finances back on track. It is therefore vital the Scottish Government’s newly launched National Strategy for Economic Transformation succeeds in getting businesses back to doing what they do best – growing, investing in workers, and creating new skilled jobs that will turbo-charge the economy and increase prosperity.”