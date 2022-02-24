CBI Scotland responds to First Minister's announcement on 'living with the virus'

CBI Scotland recently (22 February 2022) responded to First Minister's announcement on 'living with the virus'.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, recently said:

“After almost two years, today’s announcement marks a significant step towards normality returning.

“Firms want the removal of remaining restrictions to be a springboard for confidence, providing the certainty they need to invest and generating a much-needed boost to the Scottish economy. But they are also aware that the virus hasn’t disappeared, so will continue to protect their staff and customers, as they have from the outset.

“Living confidently with the virus means prioritising infrastructure over interventions. Firms will welcome the continued emphasis on our world-leading vaccine and anti-viral programmes as the key pillars in our efforts to keep people safe.

“While free testing cannot continue forever, mass lateral flow testing has helped keep large parts or our economy open, and firms continue to believe the economic benefits far outweigh the costs.”