CBI Scotland responds to First Minister's statement on US trade tariffs

CBI Scotland yesterday responded to First Minister's statement on US trade tariffs.

Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, yesterday said:

“Scottish businesses have been clear: there are no winners in a trade war. They need a measured and proportionate approach which avoids further escalation, disruption of supply chains, slower investment and higher prices. The First Minister’s commitment to working closely with businesses provides welcome reassurance about the importance of maintaining a calm and pragmatic response to the geopolitical headwinds.

“For firms across Scotland, it is vital that the Scottish Government responds to the increased global disruption by taking steps to boost business competitiveness. Bringing forward the Programme for Government statement to next month will provide long-term clarity for businesses as they plan investments in Scotland. The Scottish and UK governments must also continue to work together and double down on free, fair and open trade.

“CBI Scotland is looking forward to working with the Scottish Government at Wednesday’s meeting between business groups and the trade unions on the trade tariffs issue and sharing member insights.”