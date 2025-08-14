WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-25
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-25
“The fact that Scotland’s fiscal deficit has widened again in the latest GERS figures will be disappointing news for firms and households alike. Healthy public finances are essential to delivering high-quality public services, which in turn support business confidence, investment, and the skills base Scotland needs to grow its economy.
“With economic growth now forecast to be weaker over the coming months and firms still facing a heavy cost burden from stubborn inflation, it is vital that both the Scottish and UK governments continue to back business through this difficult period.
“That means prioritising long-term economic growth as the route to strengthening the public finances and giving Scottish businesses the certainty they need to invest and grow. This includes accelerating the development of green freeports, committing to infrastructure investment, improving digital connectivity, and reforming planning systems to unlock new investment, create better jobs, and secure sustainable long-term growth.
“At UK level, the Autumn Budget must respond to the reality firms are facing. That means setting out clear delivery timelines, providing certainty on how the government will dismantle regulatory barriers to growth, introducing a flexible UK Growth and Skills Levy to boost investment in people, and finding a balanced way forward on the Employment Rights Bill.
“We need a laser-like focus on measures that give businesses the headroom to invest and expand, ensuring Scotland can compete effectively, not only across the UK, but on the global stage. The CBI stands ready to work with the Scottish and UK governments to deliver a pro-growth agenda that puts Scotland on a more secure fiscal path and positions the economy to thrive in the years ahead."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest GDP data - August 202514/08/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data – August 2025.
UNICEF - Urgent action is needed as humanitarian needs of children and families in As-Sweida continue to surge13/08/2025 15:20:00
The impact of recent violence in Syria’s As-Sweida Governorate in July and early August continues to affect children and families. The violence, which reportedly left at least 22 children killed and 21 more injured, also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and further complicated the humanitarian response efforts.
Action needed to support youth employment as labour market continues to cool13/08/2025 14:25:00
As organisations grapple with rising employment costs, the government should refocus its efforts in supporting young people into work
LGA - Transport Select Committee report on state of bus provision – LGA response13/08/2025 13:25:00
The Transport Select Committee has called on Government to reform the way local bus services are funded and adopt a minimum national level service.
NHS Confederation - Community-based social care funding welcomed, but long-term solution needed13/08/2025 12:25:00
The Welsh Government announced £30m funding for local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge.
‘Bold action’ still needed to continue addressing Tory jobs failures12/08/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which shows ongoing real wage growth alongside a rise in zero-hours contracts.
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision - August 202508/08/2025 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision - August 2025
Audit Scotland - Strain clear across Scotland’s local government workforce08/08/2025 09:15:00
Scotland’s councils urgently need to make progress with workforce plans if they are to protect services and financial sustainability.