Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-25

“The fact that Scotland’s fiscal deficit has widened again in the latest GERS figures will be disappointing news for firms and households alike. Healthy public finances are essential to delivering high-quality public services, which in turn support business confidence, investment, and the skills base Scotland needs to grow its economy.

“With economic growth now forecast to be weaker over the coming months and firms still facing a heavy cost burden from stubborn inflation, it is vital that both the Scottish and UK governments continue to back business through this difficult period.

“That means prioritising long-term economic growth as the route to strengthening the public finances and giving Scottish businesses the certainty they need to invest and grow. This includes accelerating the development of green freeports, committing to infrastructure investment, improving digital connectivity, and reforming planning systems to unlock new investment, create better jobs, and secure sustainable long-term growth.

“At UK level, the Autumn Budget must respond to the reality firms are facing. That means setting out clear delivery timelines, providing certainty on how the government will dismantle regulatory barriers to growth, introducing a flexible UK Growth and Skills Levy to boost investment in people, and finding a balanced way forward on the Employment Rights Bill.

“We need a laser-like focus on measures that give businesses the headroom to invest and expand, ensuring Scotland can compete effectively, not only across the UK, but on the global stage. The CBI stands ready to work with the Scottish and UK governments to deliver a pro-growth agenda that puts Scotland on a more secure fiscal path and positions the economy to thrive in the years ahead."

Government expenditure & revenue Scotland 2024-25