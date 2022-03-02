CBI Scotland responds to new National Economic Transformation Strategy

CBI Scotland yesterday responded to new National Economic Transformation Strategy.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:

“Business will welcome the ambitions set out in the new ‘Economic Transformation Strategy’ as the right path for Scotland’s future economy.

“The Finance Secretary is also right to recognise the importance of delivery in turning high-level ambition into action – with business playing a vital role as a trusted partner.

“As firms across the country navigate rising living costs, ongoing shortages and spiralling business costs, they will want to see any new initiatives or investments bear fruit sooner rather than later.”