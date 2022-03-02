WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to new National Economic Transformation Strategy
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to new National Economic Transformation Strategy.
Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:
“Business will welcome the ambitions set out in the new ‘Economic Transformation Strategy’ as the right path for Scotland’s future economy.
“The Finance Secretary is also right to recognise the importance of delivery in turning high-level ambition into action – with business playing a vital role as a trusted partner.
“As firms across the country navigate rising living costs, ongoing shortages and spiralling business costs, they will want to see any new initiatives or investments bear fruit sooner rather than later.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Funding for next generation of space science missions02/03/2022 12:15:00
New funding has been awarded to 10 UK projects that will develop technologies for the next generation of space science missions.
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services01/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
UK-New Zealand trade deal lacks important protections for workers, says TUC01/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and New Zealand
NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear01/03/2022 11:40:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
LGA: Receive £150 energy rebate payment quicker by setting up council tax direct debit01/03/2022 10:40:00
Millions of people should look to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill from April so they can receive their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible, the Local Government Association says.