CBI Scotland responds to Programme for Government

CBI Scotland recently (05 September 2023) responded to Programme for Government.

Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, recently said:

“The First Minister is right to highlight the importance of improving growth and bolstering public services as critical to improving lives across Scotland.

“Additional support for childcare is particularly welcome as it not only helps working parents, but makes retaining and recruiting staff easier for firms crying out for talent. This is an important step towards addressing two longstanding challenges for the Scottish economy – reducing economic inactivity and tackling sluggish productivity.

“Cutting lead-in times for planning consent for offshore wind and other net zero projects represents a win for those firms betting on the green economy.

“While there was welcome recognition for the contribution of some of Scotland’s most globally competitive businesses, particularly in high value sectors such as energy transition, questions remain about how to unlock stalled investment. We urgently need government to work with business to create a long-term competitive tax strategy, and remove regulatory barriers to drive inward investment.

“Although the next stage of the dualling of the A9 is welcome, the statement lacked detail on how Scotland’s transport infrastructure can be improved by upgrading links to cities in the north of England and Scotland’s aviation sector can drive forward economic growth.”