CBI Scotland responds to relaxing of work from home guidance
CBI Scotland recently (25 January 2022) responded to relaxing of work from home guidance.
Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, recently said:
“The relaxation of work from home guidance will be welcomed by businesses, with many already engaging positively with staff to shape new ways of working that suit both parties. Hybrid working is here to stay for many firms, and it’s up to them and their staff to work together to maximise the benefits of a balanced approach.
“We should recognise however that for some workplaces, a hybrid approach won’t be possible or desirable. There are also many clear benefits to being in a physical workspace, such as collaboration, on-the-job learning and reducing the negative impact of isolation on mental wellbeing.
“Blanket work-from-home guidance has also had a significant downside for city centre trade in sectors such as hospitality and retail. With many firms already experiencing diminished demand, the prospect of an upturn in footfall will provide encouragement as they look to trade their way to recovery.”
