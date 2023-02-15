CBI Scotland responds to resignation of First Minister

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director responds to resignation of First Minister

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, said:

“The First Minister has guided Scotland through some incredibly challenging times, from Brexit to Covid, and now as we face an unparalleled cost-of-living crisis. She leaves office with our best wishes.

“With the Scottish economy continuing to face severe pressure, the political vacuum must be filled at speed. Action on business confidence, investment and growth are needed now more than ever.

“Whoever comes in as First Minister, CBI Scotland stands ready to work with the Scottish Government to build a thriving and competitive business environment that’s ready to seize the huge prizes on offer in the global economy.”