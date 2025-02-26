WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Budget vote
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Budget vote
“The passing of the Budget by MSPs will help to shore up the public sector and households most in need when fiscal headroom is in short supply. But Scotland is underperforming in areas crucial to our long-term prosperity, such as business investment and businesses desperately lack access to the people and skills that they need to succeed.
“The only way to improve public services and raise living standards is to help companies thrive and deliver growth. That’s why we need more competitive tax policies and business working with the Scottish Government to co-create policy that protects Scotland’s competitiveness and avoids short-changing our long-term growth ambitions, especially in green jobs and offshore wind.”
