CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Conservatives manifesto launch

Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director responds to Scottish Conservatives manifesto launch

“With costs continuing to soar for firms and consumers, businesses will be encouraged by proposals to close Scotland’s income tax gap with the rest of the UK. That would help Scottish firms compete for highly skilled employees and reduce the risk of pushing even more talent south. It would also help employees by allowing them to keep more of their pay in their pockets.

“Cliff edges in the business rates system remain one of the biggest barriers to investment, acting as a brake on growth across the country. The party’s commitment to a more incremental, slice-based approach – alongside stronger incentives for investment such as improved relief for property improvements – is welcome. Fixing the planning system and upgrading key transport routes would also help unlock jobs and growth.

“This election is being defined by the economy. Whoever forms the next government must put forward a realistic, ambitious and deliverable plan to kickstart Scotland’s stalled economy and set the country back on a path to long-term, sustainable growth.”