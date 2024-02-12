CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government Cabinet reshuffle

CBI Scotland recently responded to Scottish Government Cabinet reshuffle.

Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, recently said:

“We congratulate Màiri McAllan MSP on her appointment as Cabinet Secretary for the Wellbeing Economy portfolio and look forward to working with her to boost economic growth across Scotland.

“Addressing skills gaps, reducing planning delays and creating a fairer and more stable business tax environment are all critical to growing Scotland’s economy. Firms are also keen to see the Scottish Government build on the New Deal for Business and mirror business rates reliefs offered in England.”