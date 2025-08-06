WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland responds to SQA day 2025
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to SQA day 2025.
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, yesterday said:
“Congratulations to those students receiving their SQA grades today. Whatever the result, this is an important moment, a chance to reflect and look ahead. While many of those who receive their results will go onto further and higher education before entering the world of work, other students will be considering the next step. What matters most isn’t having all the answers straight away. It’s about having the determination to keep learning, the courage to try, and the grit to keep going. Everyone has something to offer, a skill, a spark, or a strength that can be the foundation for a great career.
“Some may choose college or university, others may take up an apprenticeship or begin their career journey directly. What matters is finding the path that’s right for you. Students pondering their next move should contact Skills Development Scotland’s Results Helpline – 0800 917 8000 – which offers information, advice and guidance to young people, their parents and carers, or click on myworldofwork.co.uk-career-help/results-help. The My World of Work website is also packed with advice, videos and real-life insights to help you figure out what career opportunities are out there.”
