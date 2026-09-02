CBI Scotland responds to the 2026-2031 Programme for Government

CBI Scotland yesterday responded to the 2026-2031 Programme for Government.

Michelle Ferguson OBE, CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:

“Firms grappling with the high cost of doing business and continued global economic uncertainty welcome the clarity provided by a five-year Programme for Government and its focus on generating growth, investment and opportunity across Scotland. “The test now is delivery. Businesses do not need more strategies or reviews. They need to see decisions made faster, investment unlocked and the barriers to growth removed. This sets out a clear direction for Scotland into the next decade. Business stands ready to work with the government to turn these ambitions into reality - with firms confident to invest, people encouraged to work and live here, and communities able to share in the benefits of higher growth.”

On apprenticeships:

“The commitment to create over 150,000 modern and graduate apprenticeships over this Parliament, alongside an Apprenticeship Accelerator Grant to support businesses is a modest increase in ambition, rather than a step change in the scale of provision. Employers need greater flexibility to use their Apprenticeship Levy investment across a wider range of apprenticeships and training.”

On planning:

“Consultations are welcome, but the government must push ahead with full-throttle reform of a planning consenting system that is too slow, resource-starved and the single biggest brake on investment and economic growth, particularly in grid upgrades, offshore wind, the development of housing and industrial sites.”

On business rates:

“While the government has provided relief to help businesses through the 2026 business rates revaluation, it has not set out the fundamental reform business need. Business needs a simpler, more transparent and competitive rates system with greater certainty over costs and a clear commitment that Scotland will remain competitive with the rest of the UK.”

On the food price cap:

“Retailers, food producers, businesses and trade bodies have delivered a resounding ‘no’ to a food price cap. Retailers are already competing fiercely to keep prices low for hard-pressed customers. The Government is bringing together retailers, food producers and suppliers to reduce policy-driven costs across the food supply chain and should listen before taking further action.”

On childcare funding: