WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to the 2026-2031 Programme for Government
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to the 2026-2031 Programme for Government.
Michelle Ferguson OBE, CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:
“Firms grappling with the high cost of doing business and continued global economic uncertainty welcome the clarity provided by a five-year Programme for Government and its focus on generating growth, investment and opportunity across Scotland.
“The test now is delivery. Businesses do not need more strategies or reviews. They need to see decisions made faster, investment unlocked and the barriers to growth removed. This sets out a clear direction for Scotland into the next decade. Business stands ready to work with the government to turn these ambitions into reality - with firms confident to invest, people encouraged to work and live here, and communities able to share in the benefits of higher growth.”
On apprenticeships:
“The commitment to create over 150,000 modern and graduate apprenticeships over this Parliament, alongside an Apprenticeship Accelerator Grant to support businesses is a modest increase in ambition, rather than a step change in the scale of provision. Employers need greater flexibility to use their Apprenticeship Levy investment across a wider range of apprenticeships and training.”
On planning:
“Consultations are welcome, but the government must push ahead with full-throttle reform of a planning consenting system that is too slow, resource-starved and the single biggest brake on investment and economic growth, particularly in grid upgrades, offshore wind, the development of housing and industrial sites.”
On business rates:
“While the government has provided relief to help businesses through the 2026 business rates revaluation, it has not set out the fundamental reform business need. Business needs a simpler, more transparent and competitive rates system with greater certainty over costs and a clear commitment that Scotland will remain competitive with the rest of the UK.”
On the food price cap:
“Retailers, food producers, businesses and trade bodies have delivered a resounding ‘no’ to a food price cap. Retailers are already competing fiercely to keep prices low for hard-pressed customers. The Government is bringing together retailers, food producers and suppliers to reduce policy-driven costs across the food supply chain and should listen before taking further action.”
On childcare funding:
“Expanding childcare funding from nine months is both a good social policy and a major economic lever to boost workforce participation - - supporting working parents, helping businesses recruit and retain talent and strengthening productivity across the economy. England already expanded childcare support for children over nine-months-old, Scotland risks falling behind unless this is delivered.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Gender pensions gap effectively means retired women go 4 months a year without a pension – TUC02/09/2026 15:20:00
Today (Wednesday) is 'gender pensions gap day’ when the average retired woman would effectively stop receiving a pension if it was paid out at the same rate as men, says the TUC.
Companies House: Objections to company strike off to be submitted online only from 1 December 202602/09/2026 14:05:00
Objections to limited companies being struck off the Companies House register will need to be submitted through our online service only. We will no longer accept objections by email.
The NHS Alliance responds to IFS analysis on NHS budget top-ups01/09/2026 10:15:00
David Williams says analysis highlights the tension the NHS has been navigating between driving down waiting lists and staying within budget.
The NHS Alliance - ADHD and autism costs running "out of control"01/09/2026 09:15:00
Rebecca Gray comments on the pressures local NHS leaders face as the cost of ADHD assessments and support mounts.
Citizens Advice responds to the government's latest smart meter statistics28/08/2026 15:15:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responded to the government’s latest smart meter statistics
Hot weather, cool sales: retail activity slumps in August – CBI Distributive Trades Survey26/08/2026 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a steep pace in the year to August, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Next month, sales are expected to decline at a slower rate.
CBI - Tackling cost of doing business key to solving youth employment crisis26/08/2026 11:20:00
Britain's youth unemployment crisis is the symptom of a wider cost of doing business problem. The CBI's youth employment report, Opportunity in Every Postcode: Ensuring Young People Have Options, Wherever They Live, shows that growth is needed to move the dial for more than a million young people not in education, employment or training (NEET).
LGA - Capacity to Build programme funded for the next three years26/08/2026 10:20:00
Cllr Peter Mason, Chair of the LGA’s Improvement Committee responds to the Government’s announcement that they will provide £46 million over three years for the Capacity to Build programme.
Zero hours reforms risk increasing employment costs while cutting jobs for young people, CIPD consultation response warns25/08/2026 16:15:00
New CIPD data shows that many organisations expect to make redundancies and increase the use of temporary and self-employed staff unless changes are made to planned reforms