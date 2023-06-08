WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to the Deposit Return Scheme delay
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to the Deposit Return Scheme delay.
Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:
“The motivations behind the DRS scheme remain sound, and our members strongly support efforts to reduce waste and build a more sustainable economy. However producers have long warned that the scheme, in its current form, is not fit for purpose and not only increases costs and complexity but reduces consumer choice.
"It is frustrating for many businesses that a decision on the scheme’s future was not made earlier, especially given the preparations they had made. We welcome the UK and Scottish governments’ commitment to deliver a UK-wide scheme in late 2025 and the priority must be that there are no further delays.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI secures strong mandate from membership with 93% voting in favour08/06/2023 10:15:00
CBI members voted on the basis of ‘one member, one vote’ – whether a direct member or a Trade Association.
NHS Confederation - Supporting trans and non-binary healthcare staff07/06/2023 15:25:00
NHS Confederation launches a Leading For All: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Healthcare Staff report.
Sexual health services at risk of breaking point: LGA responds to UKHSA statistics on new STI diagnoses07/06/2023 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on statistics from the UK Health Security Agency showing a 23.8 per cent increase in the number of new diagnoses of STIs in 2022
Restore active travel funding for councils – LGA on NAO report into Active Travel England07/06/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association comments on a report by the National Audit Office that found funding uncertainty had held back the ambitions of Active Travel England
UNICEF - “Excellencies, honored guests, colleagues … thank you for joining us at this international conference on protecting children in armed conflict.07/06/2023 12:25:00
Excellencies, honored guests, colleagues … thank you for joining us at this international conference on protecting children in armed conflict.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Ishmael Beah travelled to Tijuana and Mexico City last week to meet with internally displaced children and families fleeing armed violence.07/06/2023 11:25:00
During his visit to Tijuana in northern Mexico, Beah – a bestselling author and human rights activist who was forcibly recruited into an armed group during the brutal civil war in his home country of Sierra Leone at the age of 13 – spoke to Mexican children, teenagers and their parents about experiences they had endured.
Private Sector Gears Up For Growth Over The Coming Quarter - CBI Growth Indicator05/06/2023 16:05:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to May (-10% from -7% in April), marking the tenth consecutive rolling quarter of decline, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
Austerity left UK “hugely unprepared" for the Covid pandemic – TUC05/06/2023 14:05:00
Austerity left the UK “hugely unprepared" for the Covid pandemic, according to a new report published by the TUC today (Monday).
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK05/06/2023 10:05:00
Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK