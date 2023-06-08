CBI Scotland responds to the Deposit Return Scheme delay

CBI Scotland yesterday responded to the Deposit Return Scheme delay.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:

“The motivations behind the DRS scheme remain sound, and our members strongly support efforts to reduce waste and build a more sustainable economy. However producers have long warned that the scheme, in its current form, is not fit for purpose and not only increases costs and complexity but reduces consumer choice.

"It is frustrating for many businesses that a decision on the scheme’s future was not made earlier, especially given the preparations they had made. We welcome the UK and Scottish governments’ commitment to deliver a UK-wide scheme in late 2025 and the priority must be that there are no further delays.”