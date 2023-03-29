CBI Scotland's response to the election of new First Minister.

Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, yesterday said:

“Congratulations to the new First Minister Humza Yousaf. We look forward to working with Mr Yousaf to prioritise Scotland’s economic growth and taking swift action to tackle skills shortages, attract inward investment, and boost productivity.

“With ambitions to get to Net Zero by 2045, the new First Minister must also ensure Scotland remains laser-focused on green growth opportunities. By achieving growth, the Scottish Government will improve people’s lives, deliver well-paid jobs, sustainable public services and create a greener, fairer, economically inclusive society.”