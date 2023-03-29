WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland's response to the election of new First Minister
CBI Scotland's response to the election of new First Minister.
Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, yesterday said:
“Congratulations to the new First Minister Humza Yousaf. We look forward to working with Mr Yousaf to prioritise Scotland’s economic growth and taking swift action to tackle skills shortages, attract inward investment, and boost productivity.
“With ambitions to get to Net Zero by 2045, the new First Minister must also ensure Scotland remains laser-focused on green growth opportunities. By achieving growth, the Scottish Government will improve people’s lives, deliver well-paid jobs, sustainable public services and create a greener, fairer, economically inclusive society.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: UK space sector income reaches £17.5 billion as jobs and services grow29/03/2023 12:15:00
The amount the UK space sector brings to the economy has grown by £1 billion, helping launch new business and create jobs across the country, according to new figures.
UK Space Agency: Experiments to study child brain tumours and muscle ageing heading to space28/03/2023 16:05:00
Scientists will use the International Space Station to carry out experiments seeking to improve understanding of currently incurable child brain tumours and the muscle ageing process, thanks to UK Space Agency funding.
CBI President speech to Mansion House28/03/2023 12:15:00
CBI President, Brian Mcbride: Mansion House speech given yesterday.
CBI launches ambitious taskforce to tackle economic inactivity and improve both the health and wealth of the nation27/03/2023 16:25:00
With economic inactivity historically high, ill-health costing the UK economy £180bn in lost output, and millions of lost working days annually, the need to find solutions driven by employers and supported by government is critical.
Retail sector shows signs of resilience - CBI Distributive Trends Survey27/03/2023 15:25:00
Retail sales volumes are expected to return to growth next month for the first time since September 2022, following broadly unchanged sales in the year to March, according to the CBI’s latest Distributive Trends Survey.
TUC - New report: 2 in 3 people with Long Covid say they are treated unfairly at work27/03/2023 14:25:00
More than 3,000 people with Long Covid responded to new TUC and Long Covid Support Employment Group survey
TUC slams “appalling decision” to award P&O ferries owner DP World new freeport contract27/03/2023 13:25:00
The TUC has today (Monday) slammed the decision to award to DP World the contract to co-run the new Thames Estuary freeport.
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Orlando Bloom returns to Ukraine as war continues to devastate children's lives27/03/2023 11:25:00
Bloom calls for urgent support as estimated 1.5 million children at risk of mental health issues including depression and anxiety, and 5 million children have their education disrupted
Government should reverse cuts to active travel - LGA on active travel cut27/03/2023 10:05:00
Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “It is very disappointing that the Government is set to cut future funding for active travel by nearly £200 million.
Unicef - 8 years of crushing conflict in Yemen leave more than 11 million children in need of humanitarian assistance27/03/2023 09:05:00
Eight brutal years of conflict have devastated the lives of millions of children in Yemen and left 11 million children in need of one or more forms of humanitarian assistance, UNICEF has said, warning that, without urgent action, millions could face greater risks of being malnourished.