CBI secures strong mandate from membership with 93% voting in favour

Following an Extraordinary General Meeting in London, CBI members strongly backed the following motion:

Do the changes we have made − and the commitments we have set out − to reform our governance, culture, and purpose give you the confidence you need to support the CBI?

93% of votes backed the motion;

7% of votes rejected the motion;

There were 371 votes in total with 23 abstentions/vote withheld.

CBI members voted on the basis of ‘one member, one vote’ – whether a direct member or a Trade Association

