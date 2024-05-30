WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Service Sector Survey - May 2024
Headcount increased across the services sector in the three months to May, rising at the fastest rate pace in two years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Service Sector Survey. Employment is expected to increase further in the quarter ahead.
Meanwhile, costs per person employed continued to grow at an above-average pace over the past quarter. And with average selling price inflation slowing to its weakest in three years, services firms reported a further decline in profitability.
Business sentiment within the service sector was mixed. Optimism among business & professional services firms improved at the fastest rate for two-and-half years, as business volumes rose marginally following two consecutive months of decline. In contrast, optimism among consumer services firms declined, albeit more slowly than the previous quarter. Consumer services firms reported that business volumes fell again during the three months to May, having failed to register any increase for over two years. As a result, business volumes across the services sector as a whole were stable in the three months to May.
Looking ahead, total business volumes are expected rise only modestly in the three months to August, as a further decline in consumer services is offset by a slight pick-up in business & professional services. With demand generally still subdued, services firms are being selective about their investment plans. Across the sector, firms expect to increase spending on training in the quarter ahead. And growth in IT investment is expected to accelerate across the board in the year ahead. However, firms plan to cut back or freeze capital expenditure in other areas.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:
“Demand across the services sector remains fairly subdued, but conditions are expected to become a little brighter through the summer. And services firms appear to have become more positive about their hiring and investment plans.
“With businesses still facing significant cost pressures and a continued squeeze on profitability, there are strong incentives for focusing investment spending on training and new technology to drive efficiency gains.
“Following the General Election in July, firms will be looking to the new Government for measures that give them confidence to invest in new technology. This could include expanding the Made Smarter programme to all sectors of the economy, giving businesses the support, advice and funding they need to grow.”
The survey, based on the responses of 300 services firms, found that:
Business & Professional Services
- Optimism about the general business situation improved, and at the fastest pace for two and a half years (balance of +12%, from +4% in Feb).
- Business volumes edged up in the three months to May, following two consecutive months of decline (balance of +4%, from -19% in Apr), with growth expected to accelerate over the quarter ahead (+10%).
- Cost pressures remained strong in the quarter to May (balance of +45%, from +45% in Feb). Although growth in costs per person has slowed over the past year, it remains historically strong. Cost growth is set to accelerate slightly next quarter (+50%).
- Average selling prices continue to rise modestly for the third consecutive quarter (balance of +9%, from +8% Feb) having slowed sharply compared with the previous couple of years. Firms expect prices to increase at a similar pace next quarter (+11%).
- Employment returned to growth (balance of +17%, from -2% in Apr) for the first time since October 2023 (+4%), with headcount rising at the fastest pace since August 2022 (+26%). Headcount is expected to rise at a more moderate pace in the quarter ahead (+13%).
Consumer services
- Optimism about the general business situation deteriorated for a third quarter running (balance of -11%, from -24% in Feb).
- Business volumes declined in the quarter to May (balance of -23%, from -30% in Apr), continuing the trend seen through much of the previous two years. However, firms expect the decline in volumes to ease significantly next quarter (-5%).
- Costs continued to rise at a robust pace in the three months to May (balance of +51%, from Feb +55%), marking three years of above average growth. Firms expect costs growth to accelerate slightly next quarter (+59%).
- Average selling price inflation slowed to its weakest in three years in the quarter to May (balance of +11%, from +8% in Feb), falling below the long run average (+14%). Nevertheless, average selling price growth is expected to pick up moderately next quarter (+23%).
- Employment growth accelerated in the three months to May (balance of +18%, from +9% Apr), with headcount rising at the strongest pace for almost two years. Numbers employed are expected to grow at a similar pace in the next three months (+19%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC General Council statement on Gaza and Israel30/05/2024 11:25:00
The TUC continues to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the release of all hostages unharmed. We have unequivocally condemned the attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023, and called for respect for international law.
NHS Confederation responds to junior doctors' announcement of new strike dates in England30/05/2024 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to junior doctors' announcement of new strike dates in England
TUC welcomes 90,000 rise in trade union membership29/05/2024 16:25:00
New stats from the ONS show trade union membership grew by 90,000 in 2023.
UNICEF - On World Nutrition Day, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation pledge to double public donations made to Soccer Aid for UNICEF29/05/2024 15:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF today announced that every donation it receives this year will be doubled, up to £4 million, thanks to its partnership with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.
NHS Confederation responds to the Labour Party's promise to tackle NHS waiting list29/05/2024 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the Labour Party's promise to clear the NHS waiting list backlog over the next five years.
UNICEF - Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, putting millions of children at risk29/05/2024 13:25:00
Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, with the number of measles cases recorded for this year soon to exceed the total number of cases reported throughout 2023, warned WHO and UNICEF this week.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown calls for ‘a world where periods don’t hold us back’ in new video for Menstrual Hygiene Day29/05/2024 12:25:00
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown, features in a new video to call for better access to menstrual information and services on Menstrual Hygiene Day.
UNICEF scaling up Papua New Guinea landslide response29/05/2024 11:25:00
MORE THAN 40% OF THOSE AFFECTED UNDER THE AGE OF 16
Retail sales grow at their fastest pace since December 2022 - CBI DTS29/05/2024 09:05:00
Retail sales grew at their fastest pace since December 2022 in the year to May, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Furthermore, selling price inflation in the retail sector eased considerably in May, to its lowest since August 2020.