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CBI signs open letter: Business against antisemitism
In a joint initiative coordinated by the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), business leaders from across the UK have come together to sign a collective open letter condemning antisemitism and committing to meaningful action.
This commitment builds on discussions with government and community leaders, including meetings hosted by Number 10 and the Department for Business and Trade. These conversations have reinforced the urgent need for a whole-of-society response to tackle the rise of antisemitism.
Antisemitism is racism. It has no place in modern Britain – nor in our workplaces.
As the voice of UK business, the CBI believes that leadership matters. Businesses have a responsibility to be explicit, consistent and visible in calling out antisemitism, and in setting clear expectations for how organisations behave. Creating safe, inclusive workplaces is a shared responsibility, and one that requires collective action.
Through this open letter, business leaders are committing to:
- Speak up and lead from the front
- Take a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism in the workplace
- Improve understanding of how antisemitism manifests, including through training and inclusion programmes
- Recognise and support the specific needs of Jewish colleagues
We are proud to stand alongside organisations across the UK in making this commitment, and we encourage more leaders to join us.
Business has a vital role to play in tackling antisemitism and in building a society where everyone feels safe, respected and able to thrive.
Read the full letter here
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