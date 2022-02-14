CBI strengthens North East and Cumbria leadership team

The CBI has bolstered its regional team in the North East with the appointment of a new Deputy Regional Director who aims to help the region’s businesses navigate a path through recovery to renewed prosperity.

Matt Bratton has joined the CBI following several years working in economic development across the North East, including at the North of Tyne Combined Authority, and destination development and inward investment agency NewcastleGateshead Initiative.

Matt brings experience from a range of sectors including life sciences, tech and digital, culture and creative, and corporate services, and will support Regional Director Sarah Glendinning – alongside Events Manager Gemma Hagan and new Administrator Billie Heppell – in championing the views of North East industry.

In this role, Matt will also speak on behalf of CBI members throughout Cumbria, who are supported by the North East team.

The new-look regional team will be charged with advancing the CBI’s ambitions for economic growth, regional prosperity and social equality, as laid out in the organisation’s strategic vision Seize The Moment.

Matt Bratton, CBI Deputy Regional Director for the North East, said:

"Having lived and worked in the region for over a decade, it is a privilege to join the CBI’s North East team and be able to speak on behalf of the incredible business community we have here.

“It’s been a turbulent few years for business with Covid-19, Brexit and the race to net-zero. 2022 has already proved a further challenge with the impact of Omicron on the workforce, supply chain issues and rising energy costs.

“I’ll be working closely with businesses across the North East and Cumbria to help them overcome the challenges they face but also to make the most of the opportunities in front of them too.

“We’re at a crossroads in the economy, and the decisions we take in the short-term will define our future for years to come. I’m committed to enabling businesses here seize the moment and create an even more thriving region.”

Sarah Glendinning, CBI North East Director, said:

“I am thrilled Matt has joined the CBI team; he brings a wealth of experience to the role, and his knowledge of the North East’s strengths and challenges means he is well equipped to support our members to achieve their ambitions.

“Businesses across the region have faced a tough time over the past two years, but right now the region has momentum and the CBI’s North East team stand ready to help them capitalise on the opportunities ahead and plot a new trajectory towards a prosperous, equitable and sustainable future.”