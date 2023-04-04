WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI to temporarily pause its external programme of events
CBI to temporarily pause its external programme of events.
CBI spokesperson:
“In light of the very serious allegations that are currently subject to independent investigation, the CBI has decided to temporarily pause its external programme of events, including the annual dinner on 11 May.
"After Easter, the board hopes to have preliminary findings and actions from the first phase of the investigation and, among other steps, will review this pause in event activity at that point.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Yorkshire & the Humber ULR network meeting03/04/2023 16:05:00
ULRs met on Friday 17 March in Sheffield as part of the TUC regional conference 2023.
Pacific trade pact “dire” for workers - TUC03/04/2023 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (31 March 2023) commented on the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
WWF and the RSPB launch a £1 million Community Fund for Nature, supported by Aviva03/04/2023 09:05:00
WWF and the RSPB will support local communities taking action for nature, funded by £1 million from Aviva. Part of the Save Our Wild Isles campaign, the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund is calling for applications from community groups in the UK to restore nature in their local areas.
CBI comments on new bill to modernise Business Rates31/03/2023 13:05:00
CBI yesterday commented on new bill to modernise Business Rates.
CBI responds to Government ‘Green Day’ announcements31/03/2023 12:20:00
CBI yesterday responded to Government ‘Green Day’ announcements.
Statement from the TUC LGBT+ Committee on Ugandan anti-homosexuality bill30/03/2023 14:05:00
The TUC LGBT+ Committee are sending solidarity and support to the LGBT+ community in Uganda, in the face of a horrific new bill imposing the death penalty.
Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator30/03/2023 13:15:00
Across the private sector as a whole, activity fell slightly in the three months to March, broadly matching the pace of last month’s contraction (-4% from -6% in February).
CBI responds to the latest Scottish GDP figures30/03/2023 10:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to the latest Scottish GDP figures.
Migration Bill is “a gift” to dodgy employers looking to exploit migrant workers in underground economy29/03/2023 16:05:00
The government’s Illegal Migration Bill is “a gift to dodgy employers” who are looking to exploit migrant workers in the underground economy, the TUC has today (Wednesday) warned.