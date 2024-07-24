WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI urges Government to pause and review Level 3 qualifications reform
Robert West, Head of Education & Skills, CBI responds to the Government to pause and review Level 3 qualifications reform
Robert West, Head of Education & Skills, CBI said:
“While there are signs that the pressures in the labour market are starting to cool, firms are still struggling to find the staff to power their ambitions – putting a dampener on investment and growth when we need them most. With a rising number of young people not in employment, education or training, it is right that politicians bring such an important issue to the floor of the House.
“It is critical that Government now partner with further education, independent training providers and businesses to understand how young people can be supported into work and to stay in the labour market. This will help address labour shortages holding back growth and deliver the skilled workforce we need to boost productivity.
“As a first step, the Government should pause current Level 3 qualifications reform and commit to a review, with a view to maintaining courses with a strong track record of helping learners progress their careers. This will help protect quality courses and drive forward the Government’s National Youth Guarantee, positively transforming the lives of young people and businesses across the economy.”
