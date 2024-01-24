WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Wales appoints new Chair
Leading business figure Alison Orrells is the new Chair of CBI Wales.
As Chief Executive Officer of Neath-based The Safety Letterbox Company, Alison has overseen the company’s rise to become the UK’s leading manufacturer of mailboxes and parcel boxes with the products sold worldwide.
Alison has also worked in senior management roles for major UK retail groups, is a founding board member of Manufacturing Wales and chairs Sketty Hall Business School’s advisory board.
She succeeded Lance Burn in the role.
Alison Orrells said:
“I’m excited to Chair CBI Wales. I am acutely aware of the challenges experienced by businesses, in particular SMEs, and how lack of resources can often stifle their growth. My experience of running a business through Brexit, COVID-19, a recession and a cost of living crisis will help firms through uncertain times.
“As one of the few female CEOs in the UK manufacturing sector, I want to challenge the barriers that prevent women from succeeding in business. Equality and diversity are paramount, and I look forward to supporting diversity initiatives such as CBI Wales’s Women in Leadership network.”
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, said:
“I’ve worked with Alison for a long time on the CBI Wales Council and SME National Council. Her extensive knowledge of SMEs, the manufacturing sector and import-exports is second to none and will help business navigate through the challenges they currently face.
“With a new First Minister and a General Election in 2024, Alison will build consensus between business and politicians on the need to tackle skills shortages, support funding for apprenticeships and help the local economy transition to net zero and guarantee sustainable growth.
“I thank Lance for his work as CBI Wales Chair and wish him well for the future.”
