CBI Wales appoints new Chair

Leading business figure Alison Orrells is the new Chair of CBI Wales.

As Chief Executive Officer of Neath-based The Safety Letterbox Company, Alison has overseen the company’s rise to become the UK’s leading manufacturer of mailboxes and parcel boxes with the products sold worldwide.

Alison has also worked in senior management roles for major UK retail groups, is a founding board member of Manufacturing Wales and chairs Sketty Hall Business School’s advisory board.

She succeeded Lance Burn in the role.

Alison Orrells said:

“I’m excited to Chair CBI Wales. I am acutely aware of the challenges experienced by businesses, in particular SMEs, and how lack of resources can often stifle their growth. My experience of running a business through Brexit, COVID-19, a recession and a cost of living crisis will help firms through uncertain times. “As one of the few female CEOs in the UK manufacturing sector, I want to challenge the barriers that prevent women from succeeding in business. Equality and diversity are paramount, and I look forward to supporting diversity initiatives such as CBI Wales’s Women in Leadership network.”

Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, said: