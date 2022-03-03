WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Wales calls on Welsh Government to maintain testing regime to boost business and consumer confidence
Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, yesterday said:
“The removal of remaining restrictions will give businesses across Wales the certainty they need to grow and invest.
“Yet firms also know that the virus hasn’t disappeared. Businesses will continue to use measures to keep their staff and customers safe, as they have from the outset of the pandemic.
“While free testing cannot continue forever, mass lateral flow testing has helped keep large parts or our economy open, and firms continue to believe that the economic and social benefits far outweigh the costs.
“We recommend that the Welsh Government seek to retain free, universal LFTs, with a phased withdrawal throughout the year, to support hybrid working and maintain business and consumer confidence.”
