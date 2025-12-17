CBI Wales reacts to introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024

Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, yesterday said:

“We welcome the introduction of the new Infrastructure (Wales) Act. It will remove key barriers to business investment by cutting bottlenecks in the strategic planning system and prioritising the significant investment required for long-term sustainable growth.

“The Welsh economy is gearing up for a decade of renewal with major projects in areas such as nuclear, renewables, AI growth and transport. An efficient, well-funded and staffed planning system is urgently needed to give firms the confidence to invest in Wales over the long-term – bringing jobs, prosperity and improvements to infrastructure that will help us stay connected for decades to come.”