CBI Wales responds to announcement of Tata Steel deal
CBI Wales recently (15 September 2023) responded to announcement of Tata Steel deal.
Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, recently said:
"The announcement that the UK Government and Tata Steel are jointly committing over £1bn to its Port Talbot steelworks, safeguarding a number of jobs and the facility’s future is undoubtedly welcome.
“It's crucial that policymakers and local businesses now step in to provide support and equip those Tata workers facing possible redundancy with the tools they need to make a swift return to the job market. Their expertise is vital amid a growing skills gap facing so many industries.”
