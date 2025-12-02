CBI Wales responds to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit

CBI Wales yesterday responded to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:

“The Wales Investment Summit is a valuable moment to showcase Wales as a dynamic, competitive destination for global investment and growth. The First Minister was right to highlight our world-class semiconductor facilities, strong skills base, leading universities, improving infrastructure and natural advantages in renewable energy - as well as emerging strengths in nuclear projects and AI growth zones.

“We also welcome the commitment from the First Minister to make Wales the fastest place in the UK to approve planning applications. Achieving this would be a game-changer for investor confidence.

“To unlock the full potential of the Welsh economy, we now need sustained investment in training providers, colleges and apprenticeships to future-proof Wales’ labour market. A genuine partnership between government and business will be essential to deliver the ‘rocket booster’ for growth outlined today. With the right decisions and the right investment, Wales can seize this moment and turn ambition into action.”