CBI Wales responds to latest comments on future of Port Talbot Steelworks

CBI Wales has responded to latest comments on future of Port Talbot Steelworks.

Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, said:

“As a major employer and key economic hub, the latest news from Port Talbot is extremely concerning. We need an urgent solution to the current impasse to safeguard jobs and protect one of Wales’ most important export industries.

“The UK’s economic future is intertwined with its success in managing the green transition. The UK Government must act boldly and decisively to boost business confidence and investment across the country, including committing to support Port Talbot Steelworks’ transition to a greener and more sustainable future.”